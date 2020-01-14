Ashley Young: Inter Milan remain interested in Man Utd club captain

1:14 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the latest on Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the latest on Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan remain interested in signing Manchester United captain Ashley Young during the January transfer window.

No agreement has been reached between both clubs, with 34-year-old Young keen to discuss with Inter the opportunity of a move to the San Siro.

Inter Milan and Roma are close to agreeing a swap deal involving Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Sky in Italy, which could threaten a proposed move for Young.

1:14 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the latest on Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the latest on Ashley Young's proposed move to Inter Milan

United offered Young a new contract earlier this month but the former England international rejected a one-year contract extension.

Young has made 18 appearances this season, but has only started 10 league games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are reluctant to let the player, who has played 261 times since arriving from Aston Villa in 2011, to leave before his contract expires at the end of the season, given his experience.

Young can sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club and join for free in the summer, but believes doing that would be disrespectful and would rather leave this month.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.