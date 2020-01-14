Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon apart in valuation as talks continue

Bruno Fernandes is wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are in talks with Sporting Lisbon over a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes - but the two clubs remain a long way apart in their valuations.

While United have looked at other options for a new creative attacking midfielder, Portugal international Fernandes is currently the only player they are discussing a potential transfer for.

On Monday, Sky Sports News reported that Fernandes wants to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

Reports in Portugal claim Sporting, who want a deal in the region of £60m, want United defender Marcos Rojo included in the deal.

Sky Sports News has been told United are prepared to let Rojo leave the club this month, but Sporting would want to discuss other potential signings from Old Trafford if Rojo stays.

Fernandes' current deal Sporting runs until 2023

United scouted Fernandes last season, and he was a target for Tottenham in the summer, while United then ruled out a move for the 25-year-old.

Fernandes scored twice in Sporting's 3-1 win at Setubal on Friday and, after the match, head coach Silas was asked if he would be available to play against Benfica this Friday.

He said: "I can't guarantee any of these things because I don't know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market.

"I don't like to think about it, but I'll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves. I hope it doesn't happen, but we have to start thinking that."

