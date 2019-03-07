Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Man Utd (3-3 on agg): VAR pen seals historic Champions League comeback

Marcus Rashford's last-gasp penalty sent Manchester United into the Champions League quarter-finals

Marcus Rashford's VAR-awarded stoppage-time penalty fired Manchester United into the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after a sensational 3-1 victory (3-3 on agg) stunned Paris Saint-Germain.

Presnel Kimpembe was penalised for handball in the final minute as referee Damir Skomina ruled he had blocked Diogo Dalot's shot with his arm, and Rashford held his nerve to hammer his first penalty for the club home to seal one of the most remarkable European results in United's history.

Marcus Rashford ruthlessly converted United's crucial penalty deep into stoppage-time

Romelu Lukaku's first-half double gave United hope of overturning PSG's two-goal first-leg lead but they looked set to narrowly miss out as Juan Bernat's strike in between the Belgian's efforts had Ligue 1 champions in front on aggregate and in control.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's injury-plagued side - which featured youngsters Mason Greenwood and Tahith Chong in the closing stages - roared back in the most dramatic fashion to become the first side in Champions League history to win a tie after losing the first leg at home by two or more goals.

Player ratings PSG: Buffon (5), Kehrer (4), Silva (7), Kimpembe (5), Bernat (7), Verratti (7), Marquinhos (6), Dani Alves (6), Draxler (6), Di Maria (7), Mbappe (6).



Subs: Paredes (5), Meunier (6), Cavani (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (8), Young (8), Bailly (4), Smalling (8), Lindelof (7), Shaw (8), McTominay (8), Fred (7), Pereira (7), Rashford (9), Lukaku (9).



Subs: Dalot (7), Chong (6), Greenwood (5).



Man of the Match: Romelu Lukaku.

United got off to a start Solskjaer could have only dreamed of as Lukaku intercepted Thilo Kehrer's backpass and rounded Gianluigi Buffon to put the visitors ahead inside two minutes.

That kicked PSG into life and they nearly found an instant response, Angel di Maria flashing a low ball into the area which narrowly evaded Kylian Mbappe.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the first half

But Mbappe turned provider on 12 minutes, drilling the ball to the back post where Bernat converted from close range after bursting away from the stationary Eric Bailly.

PSG continued to target stand-in full-back Bailly, exploiting space in behind the Ivorian as Di Maria found Bernat and his piledriver stung the palms of David de Gea.

Team news Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made two changes following Saturday’s win over Southampton as Eric Bailly and Fred came in for Alexis Sanchez and the suspended Paul Pogba. Thomas Tuchel named the same PSG side that won the first leg at Old Trafford but welcomed striker Edinson Cavani back on the bench.

But hosts' dominance was undone on the half hour as they gifted United a second, the wet conditions playing their part as Rashford's dipping 25-yard strike was spilled by Buffon into the path of Lukaku, who needed no invitation to double his tally.

PSG were denied a sensational second on 56 minutes that would have put the tie beyond United, Di Maria's lob over De Gea chalked off after VAR confirmed the Argentine was offside when receiving Mbappe's audacious backheeled through pass that nutmegged Chris Smalling.

Lukaku slotted home his and United's second after Buffon's error

Smalling diverted a Dani Alves pass into the path of Mbappe on 83 minutes but De Gea stuck out a strong arm as the Frenchman tried to round him. Bernat then tried to convert the rebound, but the post came to United's rescue.

Then came the drama. Dalot's hopeful shot from 25 yards looked to have been deflected behind for a corner off Kimpembe - who scored PSG's opener in the first leg - until referee Skomina was advised to refer to VAR.

Marcus Rashford celebrates his penalty which sent Manchester United through to the Champions League quarter-finals

After a lengthy consultation, he pointed to the spot and Rashford thundered his spot-kick past Buffon to complete the most remarkable turnaround in recent Champions League history.

Opta stats

Manchester United became the first team in Champions League history to qualify for the next round having lost the first leg of a knockout match at home by two or more goals.

PSG conceded with three of the four shots on target they faced in this game and have been eliminated at the last 16 stage in each of the last three Champions League seasons.

Romelu Lukaku's first goal after 111 seconds was Man Utd's fastest in a Champions League knockout match since Wayne Rooney scored after 63 seconds against Bayern Munich in March 2010.

Marcus Rashford's winning penalty was the first he has ever taken in a competitive match for Manchester United.

PSG have lost seven of their last 12 Champions League knockout matches (W4 D1), including each of their last two at the Parc des Princes.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge on December 22nd, only Manchester City (15) have won more matches in all competitions than Man Utd (14) among teams in the top five European leagues.

Manchester United have now scored in 21 consecutive away matches in all competitions, equalling the club record set between November 1956 and September 1957 under Sir Matt Busby.

Mason Greenwood became the youngest player to appear for Manchester United in the Champions League, aged 17 years and 156 days, breaking the record held by Gerard Pique (17y 310d).

The managers

Thomas Tuchel: If you have an opponent who is clearly better than you, then OK, you have something to analyse. If it was a league game you can wipe your mouth and go. But today it is horrible, and we didn't deserve to go out over 180 minutes. It's a big disappointment."

Manchester United's caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side's game plan worked as they beat Paris Saint Germain to reach the Champions League quarter finals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "We always believed. The plan wasn't about having the ball and out playing them, if you give this team too much space and time they can hurt you. You saw a couple of times in the first half when we missed out defensive shape. The plan was to be in the game with five minutes to go and it worked."

Man of the Match - Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring early for Manchester United against PSG in the Champions League last-16 second leg

The victory simply would not have been possible without Lukaku's opportunism. He pounced on Kehrer's poor backpass to put United into an early lead and then reacted fastest to punish Buffon's howler. After struggling at the start Solskjaer's tenure, this performance saw Lukaku further silence his critics as he scored more than one goal in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

