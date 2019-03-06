Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get Man Utd job after Paris Saint-Germain win, says John O'Shea

John O'Shea expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the Manchester United job on a full-time basis after a stunning win over Paris Saint-Germain - and joked the contract might even be signed on the plane on the way back from Paris.

United recovered from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to shock PSG, with Marcus Rashford scoring a VAR injury-time penalty to secure a dramatic 3-1 win and an away goals victory on aggregate.

The stunning result continues a remarkable run of form under Solskjaer, whose only loss since being appointed in December was the first-leg defeat to PSG.

Asked about his former United team-mate on The Debate, O'Shea said: "He will be the next Manchester United manager.

"Whether they do it now or in the summer, he will be the next manager.

"Speaking to a few former players who have gone in and seen the atmosphere around the place, he is a good guy and players want to do things for him, but also tactically look at what he has done in games at different stages.

"He's writing himself in the history books again. I think he will have the contract signed when they touch down in Manchester!"

O'Shea also said he thinks Solskjaer will quickly turn his attention to United's next test, which is a trip to Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"I know the type of character that Ole is and he will have said let's kick on, we've got a huge game at Arsenal next, let's focus on that.

"Chris Smalling was immense. The midfield, the freshness they had, Scott McTominay, Fred, Andreas Pereira, and that's not mentioning the lads who scored the goals!"

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott also expects Solskjaer to get the job.

"Manchester United expect a certain level of leadership and he has brought that. He has brought a composed leadership, he is answering questions openly and doing everything you would expect of Manchester United.

"It seemed like he had a plan all game. Even in the second half against PSG going to 4-5-1, he seemed to be in control and know exactly what to do."