Manchester United stun PSG: The stats behind incredible Champions League win

Manchester United didn't just break PSG hearts with their stunning last-gasp Champions League win - they broke records too.

Here, we pick out some of the standout stats from United's 3-1 win in Paris, which secured them a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-3 aggregate result thanks to away goals…

History makers

Manchester United became the first team in Champions League history to progress to the next round having lost by two or more goals at home in the first leg of a knockout match.

Their three goals also mean they have equalled a club record by scoring in their 21st consecutive away game in all competitions. That matches the streak set by Sir Matt Busby's side between November 1956 and September 1957

Marcus Rashford was ice cool with his stoppage-time VAR-awarded penalty kick. The England ace held his nerve to score the decisive goal. But remarkably it was his first-ever competitive penalty kick for United - in his 159th appearance for the club.

Earlier, Romelu Lukaku had set up the dramatic finale by scoring twice in the first half. The Belgian has now scored multiple goals in three successive appearances for the first time in his club career. He's in fine form.

Lukaku's first goal came after 111 seconds - that's the fastest scored by a United player in a Champions League knockout match since Wayne Rooney scored after 63 seconds against Bayern Munich in March 2010.

Lukaku scored his - and United's - second on the half-hour mark. That would have shocked PSG - they hadn't conceded two goals in the first 30 minutes of a Champions League game since October 1997 against Bayern Munich.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has changed the mood in and around this Manchester United camp - and his run of results have been remarkable. Since his first match in charge on December 22, only Manchester City (15) have won more matches in all competitions than United (14) among teams in the top five European leagues.

This was the first time since 2010/11 that United have scored more than once in an away Champions League knockout match.

Perhaps even more impressively, United pulled off this comeback with 10 first-team players unavailable. But Solskjaer wasn't afraid to turn to young options in his squad, finishing the game with 19-year-old Tahith Chong and 17-year-old Mason Greenwood on the field.

In fact, Greenwood became the second-youngest player ever to appear for United in European club competition history (17y 156d). The top three now reads: Norman Whiteside 17y 131d v Valencia, Sept 1982. Mason Greenwood 17y 156d v PSG, Mar 2019. Gary Neville 17y 210d v Torpedo Moscow, Sept 1992.

It was heartbreak yet again for Paris Saint-Germain, though, who once again see a significant advantage slip through their hands.

PSG have lost seven of their last 12 Champions League knockout matches (W4 D1), including each of their last two at the Parc des Princes.

PSG conceded with three of the four shots on target they faced in this game and have been eliminated at the last-16 stage in each of the last three Champions League seasons.