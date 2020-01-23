Jannik Vestergaard: Leicester want Southampton centre-back

Jannik Vestergaard has two-and-a-half years remaining on his deal

Leicester are interested in signing Southampton centre-back Jannik Vestergaard, Sky Sports News can confirm.

As per The Sun's report, Leicester are in the market to sign a central defender and have identified the Denmark international as a potential option, with talks between Southampton and Leicester ongoing.

The two clubs, though, remain apart in their valuation of the 27-year-old.

Southampton are reluctant to sell Vestergaard, who they signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2018 on a four-year deal, as the defender has recently come into the plans of head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Vestergaard made his first Premier League start for two months in Tuesday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, deputising for the injured Jan Bednarek, who has picked up an Achilles injury.

Irrespective of that, if Leicester meet their demands, Southampton could be prepared to sell the defender.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester

Brendan Rodgers, the Leicester manager, has been searching for centre-back cover since the club sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United in the summer, for a world-record £80m fee.

Leicester had considered making a move for Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, but talks with the Italian club ended when the Turkey international suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier this month.

