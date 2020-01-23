Southampton's Danny Ings has qualities of top Premier League striker, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

0:46 Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Danny Ings' current form makes him a top Premier League striker Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Danny Ings' current form makes him a top Premier League striker

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insists Danny Ings has all the qualities of a "top striker" in the Premier League, amid calls for Gareth Southgate to pick him in the next England squad.

Ings has scored 14 Premier League goals this season for Southampton, lifting them to ninth in the Premier League table after 24 games.

The in-form striker has been linked with an international call-up, especially after fellow forwards Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have picked up long-term injuries.

When asked if Ings should receive an England squad selection, Hasenhuttl replied: "Danny was a constant high level performance player and I think it's because he was very fit during the season.

"He knows how to score and he has a fantastic strike and is fantastic at pressing. He changed his game a little bit. I think he's also adapted to what we do.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

"When he has a chance he is very clinical. All the qualities you have to have if you want to be a top striker in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy for him because the last seasons were difficult with all the injuries and now he's feeling comfortable and still hungry, which is a good combination."

Saints will not sell in January

Southampton have rejected three loan-to-buy bids from Leeds this month for striker Che Adams, while there has also been interest from Leicester in centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

However, Hasenhuttl revealed the Saints cannot afford to sell any players in January and are even looking to bring a couple in.

Hasenhuttl insists Southampton will not sell players in January

"Our players are interesting for other clubs. That shows that we do a good job here because they want to have them.

"[Adams] is not playing at the moment all that much, but I think how important he is for this team - we need every player in this squad I always tell them.

"For us there is no option because we need every player, I trust every player. We need not to let anybody go.

"I don't want to talk about any rumours. Nobody was in my office and wanted to leave us. Also, we don't have to sell any players. Maybe we want to bring one or two in.

"The squad has good balance, we have a fantastic atmosphere. All the success we had in the last weeks was not based on one or two or the first XI. It was based on 20 players who are going in the same direction and I don't see any reason why I should change this."