Leicester's Jamie Vardy to have scan on glute injury suffered against West Ham

0:58 Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Vardy came off after feeling a twinge in his glute, and not a recurrence of his hamstring injury Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says Vardy came off after feeling a twinge in his glute, and not a recurrence of his hamstring injury

Leicester are optimistic Jamie Vardy will not be injured for a lengthy period as they await the results of a scan the striker will have on Thursday.

Vardy was substituted with a glute injury before half-time in Wednesday's 4-1 home win over West Ham, and he came off the pitch clutching the back of his left leg after making a clearance.

Leicester's medical team assessed Vardy on Thursday and it is thought the injury will not keep him on the sidelines for a significant period.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against West Ham in the Premier League

But the 33-year-old will have a precautionary scan on Thursday to give the club's physios a clearer picture of his best route for rehabilitation and how long he may have to rest.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers played down the severity of the injury following the win, insisting it was not a hamstring problem.

Vardy receives treatment before being substituted with an injury

Rodgers was planning to leave him out of Saturday's FA Cup game against Brentford, even before the Premier League's top scorer limped off against the Hammers.

Leicester also lost midfielder Nampalys Mendy to a knee injury just after the half-hour during Wednesday night's win at the King Power Stadium.