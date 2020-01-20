Jamie Vardy not planning England return despite Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford injuries

Jamie Vardy is the top scorer in the Premier League this season

Jamie Vardy is not planning to reverse his international retirement, despite England's forward options being depleted by injury.

The Leicester striker - who is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals for the season - has faced calls to return following the fitness problems suffered by Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

Kane will be out until April after rupturing a tendon in his hamstring on New Year's Day, while Rashford is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines with a double stress fracture in his back.

The injuries will likely deprive Gareth Southgate of two of his key forwards for March's friendlies against Italy and Denmark.

But Vardy is understood to still expect to be down the pecking order for this summer's European Championships, with Kane and Rashford due to be fit to feature, and is therefore not contemplating a comeback.

Vardy's final England start was against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup group stages - both teams had already qualified for the last 16

Following talks with Southgate, the 33-year-old chose to step away from international football following the 2018 World Cup in order to focus on his club career.

Both Vardy and Southgate have previously said he could return if the circumstances were right, but no fresh conversations have been held between the pair ahead of March's fixtures.

Vardy started just one game during the World Cup - the 1-0 defeat to Belgium in the group stages - with his final appearance coming off the bench in the semi-final loss to Croatia.

The injuries to Kane and Rashford, as well as Vardy's prolonged absence, mean Southgate is likely to rely on Chelsea's Tammy Abraham in March.

He may also consider a recall for Danny Ings, whose 14 goals for Southampton this season make him the joint third-highest scorer in the Premier League.