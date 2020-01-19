Marcus Rashford out for a 'few weeks' with back injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is not expected to return from his back injury "for a few weeks", according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer confirmed Rashford aggravated a long-standing back problem in the FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Rashford came on as substitute in the 64th minute but was forced off just over 15 minutes later after a collision with Matt Doherty.

Solskjaer says he is not expected to return before United's mid-season break which runs between February 2 and 17.

"He got a couple of knocks again and a couple of jolts when he came on against Wolves, and he's aggravated his back," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"He's had some trouble before and of course we are going to give him time to recover and rest before we put him back on the pitch. He's always recovered quickly before so let's hope he does that again."

When asked if he could be about for weeks, Solskjaer added: "I wouldn't expect him to be back in the next few weeks and we've got a mid-season break. I'm not sure we're going to see him before then, no. We're going to give him the time he needs."

Rashford will miss Premier League games against Burnley and Wolves, an FA Cup fourth-round tie against Tranmere or Watford and the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

He could return in time for the visit to Chelsea in the Premier League on February 17.

