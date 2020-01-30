Sander Berge: Sheffield United sign Norway midfielder from Genk for club-record £22m

Berge has earned a reputation as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe

Sheffield United have broken their transfer record to sign Norway international midfielder Sander Berge for £22m from Genk.

The 21-year-old, who has already won 20 caps for his country, has signed a deal until summer 2024 at Bramall Lane.

Berge is widely regarded as one of the top young talents in Europe and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent months, including Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley.

He has scored four goals in 23 league appearances for the reigning Belgian champions this season, along with six outings in the Champions League.

"The board have really backed us in this window to bring in players of the quality of Sander. He fits the bill in so many ways," manager Chris Wilder told Sheffield United's club website

"He's a Norwegian international who has played 20 times for his country, he's also played Champions League football and we're delighted he has decided to come to Bramall Lane.

"Sander is someone we have known about for quite a while now.

Sander Berge played against Liverpool for Genk in the Champions League

"We have tracked him over a sustained period of time, he was a player we highlighted as someone who could come in and really improve us and we are thrilled he's agreed to come here.

"When we sat down with Sander it was clear that he was really excited about coming here and that was great to see.

"I think this signing just shows how far we have come in a short space of time, that we are now attracting the likes of

Sander to the football club. It's a brilliant signing for us."

Berge could make his debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

'One of Norway's most talented players'

Former Sheffield United and Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft on Sky Sports News:

"They're getting one of the most talented players Norway have produced for a long long time. He's up there with Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard.

"He's got 20 caps for Norway, he's played in the Champions League so he's very experienced - an old head for his age - and he's got a great attitude.

"It's also a signing for me that's a signal of where Sheffield United want to be. He's joined a manager in Chris Wilder who has pulling power and where he knows he can develop. Wilder's portrait is of a typical English manager but, talking to him, he's one of the most modern around, always looking for new methods and playing a hungry style of football."