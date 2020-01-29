Callum Robinson: Sheffield United striker joins West Brom on loan

Callum Robinson joins West Brom on loan from Sheffield United

Sheffield United striker Callum Robinson has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Robinson has made 16 appearances for the Blades this campaign, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

The 24-year-old joined United from Preston North End in the summer for a then club-record fee, but has struggled to get regular game time with Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie all preferred.

Robinson will join the Championship's second-placed side West Brom, as the Baggies look to push for automatic promotion.

Genk are believed to be prepared to accept £17m for Norway international Sander Berge

The Republic of Ireland international has previous Championship experience, scoring 33 times in 128 appearances during spells at Preston and Bristol City in the division.

Norway midfielder Sander Berge could be heading towards Yorkshire, following Robinson's departure.

Berge has told Genk he wishes to leave in this transfer window, with the Blades in negotiations over a £17m deal.

