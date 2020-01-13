Asmir Begovic: Bournemouth goalkeeper joins AC Milan on loan

Asmir Begovic's current contract at Bournemouth expires in the summer of 2021

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has joined Serie A side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

Sky Sports News reported the two clubs agreed a deal on Saturday with the Serie A side keen on bolstering their options in goal.

0:18 Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrives for his AC Milan medical ahead of a proposed loan move Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic arrives for his AC Milan medical ahead of a proposed loan move

Begovic, who has 18 months left on his contract, had just returned to Bournemouth after spending the first half of the season on loan in Azerbaijan with FK Qarabag.

Milan have allowed Pepe Reina join Aston Villa on loan and that put them in the market for a back-up option behind Gianluigi Donnarumma.

