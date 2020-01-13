Pepe Reina: Aston Villa complete loan signing of AC Milan goalkeeper

Pepe Reina has joined Aston Villa until the end of the season

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of goalkeeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old was in the stands as Villa lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City on Sunday, with Orjan Nyland starting the game in goal.

Reina is keen to get more game time having played 13 matches in the last two seasons for AC Milan and will be in contention for Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: "We've managed to secure a player in Pepe who has a wealth of Premier League experience.

"At the start of the summer we were looking for an experienced goalkeeper and brought in Tom Heaton. Unfortunately, his injury has ruled him out for the rest of the season but Pepe fits our criteria not just because of his experience but also because of his leadership qualities."

The club entered the market for a new goalkeeper after losing Heaton to a season-ending injury and having back-up Jed Steer out with a calf injury.

Villa's next priority in January is signing at least one striker, having lost Wesley for the remainder of the season.

Smith started Anwar El Ghazi and Jack Grealish as the front pair in the heavy defeat to City.

