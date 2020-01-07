Ivan Cavaleiro: Fulham sign Wolves winger on permanent deal after successful loan

Ivan Cavaleiro has joined Fulham on a long-term deal

Fulham have exercised their option to buy winger Ivan Cavaleiro and he has signed a deal running until the summer of 2024.

The Wolves loanee has been an integral part of Scott Parker's squad this season, scoring five goals in his 26 appearances since coming to the club over the summer.

Fulham's vice chairman Tony Khan said: "Since joining us in the summer Ivan has shown real quality and I know there's much more to come.

"He is an extremely gifted player, already registering five goals and six assists, he's been outstanding for us so far. He has the ability to make a difference in a game so I am excited that he's a Fulham player until at least 2024.

"I worked hard to get him here and I know Ivan has a big part to play in the journey ahead to get us back to where we want to be, in the Premier League."

