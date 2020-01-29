Scott Hogan: Aston Villa striker joins Birmingham on loan after Stoke spell cut short

Scott Hogan's loan spell at Stoke City was cut short by Aston Villa

Scott Hogan has crossed the second-city divide after joining Birmingham on loan from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

The striker's spell at Stoke was cut short by Villa after he started just five games since moving on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old scored twice in 13 Sky Bet Championship games but fell out of favour under Stoke manager Michael O'Neill, having initially been brought in by Nathan Jones.

Hit 💙 to wish our newest recruit a warm welcome to Blues! #WelcomeScott #BCFC pic.twitter.com/GAIqhelgVO — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 29, 2020

Hogan, who has eight caps for the Republic of Ireland, signed for Villa back in January 2017 after impressing at Brentford.

However, injury hampered his progress during the club's stint in the Sky Bet Championship. He started five games and came off the bench nine times in their play-off winning campaign last season, scoring twice.

Jota joined Aston Villa from Birmingham City in the summer

The Villa-Blues rivalry means only a handful of players have moved directly between the clubs this century.

Liam Ridgewell (2007), Craig Gardner (2010) and Curtis Davies (2011) all left Villa for Blues, while last summer Gary Gardner did likewise with Jota heading the other direction.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.