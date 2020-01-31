Ianis Hagi: Rangers complete loan deal for Romanian youngster

Ianis Hagi arrives at Edinburgh Airport ahead of his move to Rangers

Rangers have signed midfielder Ianis Hagi on loan from Genk until the end of the season, with an option to buy.

More to follow ...

⚡️ H A G I I S H E R E ⚡️ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2020

