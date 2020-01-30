Rangers target Florian Kamberi loan deal after Jermain Defoe injury

Rangers are interested in signing Hibernian's Florian Kamberi on loan

Rangers have made an enquiry to Hibernian regarding a loan move for Florian Kamberi.

The 24-year-old striker has scored eight goals in all competitions for Hibernian this season.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his frontline after Jermain Defoe picked up a calf injury in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Ross County.

Any deal for Kamberi would include an option to buy.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Herrera has left Rangers to join Mexican side Club Puebla on a permanent deal.

Eduardo Herrera made just 23 appearances for Rangers

The 31-year-old arrived at Ibrox on a three-year deal in 2017 but went on to make just 23 appearances for the Premiership club.

Herrera spent last season on loan at Mexican side Santos Laguna before joining fellow Liga MX club Necaxa on loan at the start of the current campaign.

The Mexico international has now completed a permanent return to his home country.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!