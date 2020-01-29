Alfredo Morelos: Police Scotland investigating alleged car tampering

Alfredo Morelos' car has been taken away for examination

Alfredo Morelos' car is being examined by police after the Rangers striker allegedly found a man tampering with it.

Morelos is reported to have discovered somebody underneath his car when he returned to his vehicle on Tuesday night.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald told Sky Sports News: "Following reports of a man allegedly tampering with a car in a secured car park in Glasgow last night (Tuesday, January 28, 2020), I can confirm that we have removed the vehicle for examination.

"At this time no criminality has been established."

Rangers said: "We are aware of an incident involving Alfredo's car and this has been reported to the police. We can say nothing further at this stage."