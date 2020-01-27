Rangers' lack of transfer business surprises Andy Walker

1:53 Andy Walker felt Rangers struggled without some of their key players and need some fresh faces after losing 2-1 at Hearts on Sunday Andy Walker felt Rangers struggled without some of their key players and need some fresh faces after losing 2-1 at Hearts on Sunday

Andy Walker admits he is surprised Rangers do not appear to be planning to bring in any new players during the current transfer window.

Steven Gerrard's side have chased Celtic all the way this season but a surprise 2-1 defeat away to Hearts leaves them five points behind their rivals, albeit with a game in hand.

On-loan striker Jermain Defoe has agreed to remain at Ibrox, after signing a pre-contract agreement to join on a permanent deal in the summer.

No one has so far arrived during January, however, something Sky Sports Football expert Walker feels may cost them in the title race.

Walker said: "They need some new additions and I'm surprised they're not talking about adding to the squad in January. They're either unwilling or unable to do business.

1:13 The Hearts side that beat Rangers on Sunday were 'unrecognisable' from the one that has struggled all season, according to Andy Walker. The Hearts side that beat Rangers on Sunday were 'unrecognisable' from the one that has struggled all season, according to Andy Walker.

"Normally in a transfer window, especially after Rangers had won so well at Celtic Park before the New Year, you would expect them to kick on with a couple of new additions to the squad.

"I'm just surprised they are not talking about any sort of investment in the team, that's what they need."

Gerrard described his side as 'unrecognisable' from the one that has performed so well this season and Walker feels they need to quickly get back on track if they are to continue pushing Celtic for the Scottish Premiership crown.

3:34 Highlights from Tynecastle Park as Rangers' title hopes suffered a dent after a comeback from Hearts saw them emerge as 2-1 winners. Highlights from Tynecastle Park as Rangers' title hopes suffered a dent after a comeback from Hearts saw them emerge as 2-1 winners.

"Maybe it is right to question their bottle because when Rangers get in front, time and time again they have thrown it away," added Walker.

"The title is still there to be won and I think Rangers need to get back on track.

"In midweek they face Ross County and then they've got a difficult game at the weekend at home to Aberdeen, and I think they need their bigger players back."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.