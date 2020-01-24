Alfredo Morelos: Steven Gerrard says Rangers have received no bids for striker

0:36 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has ruled out selling striker Alfredo Morelos Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has ruled out selling striker Alfredo Morelos

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says the club have received no bids for Alfredo Morelos and insists the striker is not for sale.

Morelos has scored 28 goals in 25 appearances for Rangers this season, form which has seen him attract interest from Europe.

Sevilla are considering a January move for the 23-year-old but Gerrard has ruled out selling the Colombia international.

"He's not for sale. Nothing has changed on that," said Gerrard, who will reach 100 games as Rangers manager when they face Hearts on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Hearts vs Rangers Live on

When asked if Rangers were close to any further transfer business this month, Gerrard added: "In terms of being close to ins or outs I'd say no.

"I know there's a lot of speculation about some of our players at the moment but we've had no bids.

"We've had phone calls and this and that from all kinds of different agents but there's nothing from me to report on in terms of ins and outs."

Gerrard also suggested Rangers will look to sign Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal after revealing there would be "good news" involving the striker "in a day or two".

1:19 Gerrard has hinted Rangers will look to sign Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal Gerrard has hinted Rangers will look to sign Jermain Defoe on a permanent deal

The 37-year-old is out of contract with parent club Bournemouth in the summer.

Gerrard said: "He has been massive for us. He is so important to the team, the squad, to the club because of the way he behaves on and off the pitch.

"It was a typical Defoe goal the other night against St Mirren, where he was at the right place at the right time.

"He's the quickest to react and that's not luck or a fluke. He's been doing that over the last couple of decades.

"He's been fantastic for the likes of Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara, the young lads in the group. He's someone to aspire to. I'm so happy that in a couple of days we'll get some good news on that."