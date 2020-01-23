Alfredo Morelos: Sevilla consider move for Rangers striker

Alfredo Morelos has 28 goals in 25 appearances for Rangers this season

Sevilla are considering a January move for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers are keen to hold onto the Colombia international, but his 28 goals in all competitions this season has attracted interest from top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui is in the market for a striker following the departure of Javier Hernandez to LA Galaxy on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Inter Milan were linked with a similar move as they ramped up their search for a centre-forward to boost their Serie A title challenge.

Antonio Conte's side were in talks with Chelsea to sign Olivier Giroud, but their fresh interest in Napoli and former Tottenham frontman Fernando Llorente could signal the end of their efforts to sign the France international.

Two months ago, Rangers' departing chairman Dave King attempted to fend off a growing number of admirers by saying the club wouldn't sell even for £40m.

However, it is difficult to see how Rangers could afford to turn down those kinds of fees if they were offered.

Morelos, capped seven times by his country, has scored 76 league goals in 126 appearance for Rangers since he joined for £1m from HJK Helsinki in June 2017.

