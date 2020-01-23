Fernando Llorente talks with Inter Milan could end Olivier Giroud interest

Fernando Llorente is in talks with Inter Milan over a loan move from Napoli

Inter Milan are in talks with Napoli striker Fernando Llorente, according to Sky in Italy, which could signal an end to their interest in signing Chelsea's Olivier Giroud.

Former Tottenham target man Llorente joined Napoli in the summer and has scored four goals in 23 appearances this season, including the second in the 2-0 Champions League win against Liverpool in September.

Llorente was offered back to Spurs as their hunt for a striker to replace the injured Harry Kane continues, but it looks unlikely with the north London club currently in talks with Real Sociedad's Willian Jose.

Olivier Giroud was close to a move to Inter Milan, but their interest in Llorente could jeopardise the transfer

Should Inter sign Llorente on a proposed 18-month loan deal, it will end Antonio Conte's pursuit of signing Giroud from former club Chelsea.

The two clubs were close to an agreement for Giroud to move to Italy, however, Inter seem keen to explore the option of a similar style player in Llorente.

Another key aspect of the deal with Napoli would see Inter winger Matteo Politano move in the opposite direction on an 18-month loan with an obligation to buy for around £21.1m.

Christian Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham to join Inter in January

Inter also remain confident in signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham after the Denmark international told chairman Daniel Levy he wanted to join Milan during the January window.

They made a renewed £11m plus bonuses offer for Eriksen on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17m valuation, even though the 27-year-old's contract is due to expire in the summer.

Conte is also set to sign his former wing-back Victor Moses from Chelsea. The Nigerian international is in Milan to undergo a medical as his move is close to completion.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.