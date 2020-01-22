Christian Eriksen: Tottenham midfielder wants Inter Milan move, holds talks with Daniel Levy

Christian Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham

Christian Eriksen met with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy yesterday and reiterated that he wants to join Inter Milan this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots will meet with Levy after Tottenham's game against Norwich to try and work on finding an agreement between the two clubs.

Inter made a renewed £11m plus bonuses offer for the Denmark international on Monday, but Spurs are holding out for their £17m valuation.

The 27-year-old's contract expires in the summer and he has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January 1.

0:43 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Christian Eriksen should 'hold his head high' if he decides to leave the club in January

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that no deal has been agreed with Inter for Eriksen and said the midfielder will be in the squad for their match against Norwich on Wednesday.

But Inter Milan's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta is optimistic the two clubs can agree a deal for Eriksen this month. He told Sky in Italy: "Eriksen is a fantastic player. We're waiting and we're still confident in this deal."

