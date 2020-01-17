Jose Mourinho says Tottenham need to buy a striker

0:53 Jose Mourinho says Tottenham need to sign a striker in January Jose Mourinho says Tottenham need to sign a striker in January

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says the club need a striker and are "doing everything possible" to sign one during the January transfer window.

Spurs are without a recognised centre-forward with England captain Harry Kane likely to be out until at least April with a torn hamstring.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, while they have been offered the chance to sign Porto forward Ze Luis on loan, but Mourinho refused to be drawn on who the club are targeting.

"Do we need a striker? Yeah, if possible, yes," Mourinho said.

"But it has to be a positive situation for us, so in this moment we have attacking players that are very good. Son, Lucas, Lamela, Lo Celso, Dele Alli - of course they are very good, but we miss that target man.

"So if it's possible, we are doing everything possible and it's not easy but we are trying to add that player to the squad."

Gedson Fernandes will be 'involved' at Watford

Mourinho's only signing of the January window so far has been midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who joined on an 18-month loan from Benfica.

Asked whether the club's supporters could expect to see their new arrival when Spurs travel to Watford on Saturday, Mourinho said: "This weekend they can expect him to be involved, starting or not, but for sure involved in the team.

"When you get players in January, normally it's because you need [them], and we need, because we lost important players for a long time, so we need his contribution.

"Young player, yes. Just arrived in a new country, yes. But at the same time has experience of playing for a big club, played already big matches.

"And he's a kid that can play in different positions in midfield, even wide on the right if we need, so we got him for his multi-functionality."

