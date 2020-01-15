Jose Mourinho and Tottenham should sit tight, says Harry Redknapp

0:52 Harry Redknapp tells us why his famous car-window interviews became such a feature of the Transfer Deadline Day coverage. Harry Redknapp tells us why his famous car-window interviews became such a feature of the Transfer Deadline Day coverage.

Harry Redknapp does not think his former club Tottenham should rush into the transfer market, despite the loss of key forward Harry Kane.

England captain Kane suffered a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring on New Year's Day and is expected to be out of action until April.

His absence leaves Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho without an obvious first-choice centre-forward, but Redknapp thinks spending big on a replacement would be a mistake.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp was speaking on The Transfer Show

Speaking on The Transfer Show, Redknapp said: "I love Harry, what a player.

"But they got away with it last year [when Kane was out from early April until the end of the season].

"[Heung-Min] Son, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, managed to find a way of playing. They got to the Champions League final.

"A lot of teams nowadays play without a central striker.

"I don't think I would dive in now and take somebody who, in three months time, is going to have to sit on the bench and will be surplus to requirements.

Kane could be out until April with a hamstring injury

"If I was Jose, I think I would sit tight.

"They have unearthed a young kid out of the reserves this week [Japhet Tanganga], who came in and played all across the back four - he's been great.

"I am sure there might be another one there, who they might want to give a chance to.

"Chelsea have done it - there are lots of talented kids out there and they just need a chance to play."

Another big story this transfer window regards the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - who Sky in Germany say is likely to leave in the summer.

Asked if he thought United should sell Pogba, Redknapp said: "I wouldn't think they'll take a loss - I think he is a great footballer.

Paul Pogba's future has been the subject of much speculation

"Maybe he is angling for a move and you want people who want to play for the football club - you can't go on reading about people who want to leave.

"He is at one of the great football clubs in the world - if he does want to go, I would sell him, make a profit, and bring some players in who do want to stay.

"But I don't know for sure that he wants to leave and you would like to keep him if possible."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.