Everton Soares: Everton interested in Brazil and Gremio winger

Everton was Brazil's star at their Copa America triumph last summer

Everton are interested in Brazil and Gremio winger Everton.

Last Autumn, Sky Sports News broke the news he had been watched by Tottenham's chief scout Steve Hitchen and SSN also reported interest from Arsenal last summer.

Everton Soares has caught the eye following an impressive 18 months for Gremio in Brazil, as well for his national side in the Copa America

Gremio's executive director Klauss Camara has been quoted in Brazilian media stating: "Everton in Everton is a situation that has been coming out more intensely. But there is no proposal put forward."

Everton is a right-footed winger who can play off either side and was Brazil's star at their Copa America triumph last summer.

Toffees director of football Marcel Brands admitted at the club's AGM they are looking to sign a new right winger.

"Because of the new manager coming in, Carlo (Ancelotti) has changed the system a little bit more to 4-4-2," he said on Tuesday night.

Marcel Brands is director of football at Everton

"So that means we have quite a lot of options now in central midfield and a little bit less on the right side in this new system.

"We have to look at that and, of course, we are always looking for new players - we are always keen on that. But we also have to look at the numbers and be careful with that."

While they want to add to their squad, Everton are said to be looking at loan deals this month after confirming record losses at the AGM.

Carlo Ancelotti took over at Everton in December

There is a desire to trim the wage bill and Brands also said they cannot spend money on huge transfer fees.

"If you see our numbers then you know it is not realistic for Everton to buy a player for £60m, £70m, £80m," he said.

"So that kind of expectation is sometimes a different kind of expectation to fans and it is not realistic and we have to manage that, because, of course, we want to get the best players in, but we have to be realistic with our numbers."

Brands also confirmed the club are looking to sell Cuco Martina and Oumar Niasse.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.