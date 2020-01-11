Harry Kane: Tottenham striker says hamstring 'surgery went very well'

Harry Kane is expected to be out of action until April

Harry Kane says "surgery went very well" as he recovers from a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

The England captain suffered the injury in Tottenham's 1-0 loss to Southampton on New Year's Day.

Kane took to social media to confirm he had undergone surgery to the injury which is expected to keep him out of action until April.

The message read: "Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now!"

Kane's left leg is seen strapped with a brace as he lies in a hospital bed.

Regarding the surgery, Tottenham had previously said: "The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

That length of absence would mean Kane missing Tottenham's Champions League round-of-16 ties against RB Leipzig as well as Premier League games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Kane is Tottenham's top scorer this season with 17 goals.

Tottenham have held talks about signing Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek from AC Milan as they look for cover for Kane's injury.