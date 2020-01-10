Gedson Fernandes: Tottenham look to hijack West Ham deal for Benfica midfielder

Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham are all after Benfica youngster Gedson Fernandes

Tottenham are interested in Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes and have made an offer for an 18-month loan.

Spurs are in the market to sign a midfielder on loan following the injury to Moussa Sissoko, who has been sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

West Ham have agreed a deal in principle to sign Fernandes, and it is thought the player will decide this weekend when he is expected to arrive in London.

0:59 Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias explains to the Transfer Talk podcast why Benfica are ready to sell Gedson Fernandes in January Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias explains to the Transfer Talk podcast why Benfica are ready to sell Gedson Fernandes in January

Chelsea are also keen on signing the youngster and have offered an 18-month loan deal with an obligation to buy for £55m, provided the player features in at least half of the games during the loan spell.

The Hammers have also offered a one-and-a-half-year loan deal, but their obligation to buy amounts up to £33m and the percentage of games to trigger the clause would be less than Chelsea's.

The 21-year-old's release clause is £102m but Benfica have conceded they will not get close to that figure for a player who is out of favour and is reported to have fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.