Jose Mourinho says he believes Tottenham can upset Liverpool

Jose Mourinho says only two people at Friday's press conference expect Tottenham to upset Liverpool - himself and the club's head of communications.

Tottenham host Jurgen Klopp's team on Saturday (live on Sky Sports) - and a Liverpool win would give the leaders a new record for the best start to a season in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

Meanwhile, sixth-place Tottenham will be without forward Harry Kane, who is out until April with a hamstring injury.

Mourinho said: "When I was working with you (at Sky Sports, where he worked as a pundit), I told you Liverpool would be champions, and this was three months ago.

"For me, the situation they are at is no surprise - they are the best team in our competition.

"It is a big challenge and we would prefer to play against them with everybody available, but that is the way it is.

"We know how good they are - we can imagine in this room, probably only two persons think we can win."

Mourinho then put his arm around the club's head of communications Simon Felstein and added: "We believe.

"If you don't believe, get out!"

The Spurs agreed that the loss of Kane will be a huge blow but he did have some good news for Tottenham fans.

"If I speak too much about Harry, I get a bit depressed and then you are going to say I am miserable and in a bad mood," he said.

"Of course, it's bad news - but there is some good news.

"Before the end of the month we have two new players, (goalkeeper) Hugo Lloris and (defender) Ben Davies (who have both been out injured).

"Lloris has not played a game for me. Ben has played one and did very, very well. It's good news.

"We have a goalkeeper that is doing his best (Paulo Gazzaniga) and we have confidence in him.

"But for Hugo to be back after such an important injury is good for him."