Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool not distracted by potential European record

Jurgen Klopp insists he will not allow his side to get distracted by the prospect of setting a European points record for their blistering start to the season.

Liverpool travel to the capital to face Jose Mourinho's Tottenham on Saturday evening, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will take Liverpool's points tally to 61 points from 21 matches which would represent the best start to a campaign of any team in the history of Europe's top five leagues.

But Klopp, whose team are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League, says he is treating their meeting with Spurs like any other game.

"I didn't think a second about it and will not start thinking about it now," Klopp said.

"The only thing I can say is if we thought about any kind of record, we would not have won the number of games we have won so far. That's it.

"I think in sport - and you probably have to ask other teams who have done it before - they have never set a record because they wanted to set a record. It just happened because of being focused on each step we make and that is what we have to do.

"My problem at this moment is Tottenham, the way they play, the way we think they will play and all that stuff. That's the only thing I am concerned about, nothing else."

Xherdan Shaqiri could play a part in this weekend's game at Spurs

Klopp: Fabinho and Lovren could return this month

The Liverpool manager confirmed Xherdan Shaqiri is fit and available for selection this weekend and expects the injured duo of Dejan Lovren and Fabinho to return to full training next week.

Fabinho has been out since the end of November but Klopp hopes he will be back in action soon.

"Dejan and Fabinho we expect to be back next week in full training - that is obviously good. Whether that is in time for the Man United game (on January 19) we don't know," he said

Regarding injured midfielders James Milner and Naby Keita, Klopp added: "Milner and Naby are not available... not for this weekend, not for next week. Then we will see."

Thommo: Jose will be desperate to beat Liverpool

Liverpool are 37 Premier League games without defeat - one short of a season's worth - but have plenty of history with Saturday's opposing manager, Jose Mourinho.

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson says the Portuguese would love nothing more than to be the man to end the Reds' sensational unbeaten run.

"Jose loves nothing better than to upset Liverpool, Liverpool fans," Thompson said.

"This will be another opportunity for him.

"I think it's one of those big things that deep down, he would really have loved to have managed Liverpool, so when it comes down to it he wants to beat us, and do his utmost to put one over on us."