Georginio Wijnaldum content at Liverpool despite contract situation

Georginio Wijnaldum has played 123 times for Liverpool since joining in 2016

Georginio Wijnaldum is very happy at Liverpool and would like to stay at Anfield as long as possible.

There have been reports that Wijnaldum could leave Anfield when his contract runs out in 18 months, but the midfielder believes he is at the best club in the world and plans are in the pipeline for talks over a new deal.

The 29-year-old is content at Liverpool and no one at the club is panicking about his contract running out at the end of next season.

The Netherlands international is fully focused on winning the title this season and Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

Wijnaldum scored twice as Liverpool came back from 3-0 down to beat Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final last season

Wijnaldum has already helped Liverpool win the Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in 2019.