Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold named Premier League Player of Month for December

Trent Alexander Arnold was a key player throughout a memorable December for Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named December's Premier League Player of the Month.

The right-back was ever-present for the Reds in a month in which they won the FIFA Club World Cup and extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points.

Alexander-Arnold got four assists in his eight games during December and scored in a man-of-the-match performance in the 4-0 win over Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Sadio Mane was named African player of the year for 2019 earlier this week as the accolades continue to head to Anfield.

Liverpool are on course to win their first top-flight title in 30 years and former defender Phil Thompson this week described them as being close to becoming one of the greatest teams in the club's history.