Christian Eriksen: Manchester United rule out bid for Tottenham midfielder

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season

Manchester United have ruled out making a bid to bring Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window.

Reports have linked United with a £20m offer for the Tottenham midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but no bid has been made.

United held discussions with Spurs about a deal for Eriksen last summer but the player remained in north London.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that Eriksen sees his future away from the Premier League and is likely to be on his way to Inter Milan.

The Italian club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta confirmed earlier this week that they are interested in the Denmark international but said they have had no discussions with Spurs yet.

Jose Mourinho has previously said he wants Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen to commit their futures to Tottenham.

"If I was Jan or Christian, I would stay," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"Because they have been here for such a long time, they are living the life of the club in the past four, five years, the transition to White Hart Lane to the best stadium in the world, the perspectives of the future, the vision of the club, if I was them I would say I want to be part of the next thing."

The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for Spurs this season.

According to Sky Italy, Inter are currently prioritising their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

