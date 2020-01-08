Tottenham: Moussa Sissoko injury leads club to consider midfielder loan

Jose Mourinho has decisions to make in Tottenham's midfield

Tottenham are considering signing a midfielder on loan this month following after Moussa Sissoko was ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

The Frenchman has been a regular for Spurs this season - under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho - starting all but one of their Premier League games.

Sissoko's absence creates a problem for Mourinho, with issues around many of his other current midfielders.

Eric Dier has started just 12 matches all season, while Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks have both started just three league games since Mourinho's arrival in November.

Victor Wanyama and Oliver Skipp have started just one game each this campaign, while Giovani Lo Celso has struggled to make an impact since signing on loan from Real Betis last summer.

2:28 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win against Tottenham in the Premier League

In addition, Christian Eriksen's contract expires in the summer - meaning he is free to talk to foreign clubs from this month - and Inter Milan are understood to be keen to take him to Italy.

But while Mourinho is keen to add to his midfield options this month, Sky Sports News understands Flamengo midfielder Gerson will not be moving to north London, despite reports to the contrary.

1:57 Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says the team 'just doesn’t look right' after a run of three wins in nine games Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp says the team 'just doesn’t look right' after a run of three wins in nine games

A revival of last summer's pursuit of Bruno Fernandes is also unlikely, with Mourinho adamant Spurs cannot afford the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

"I would definitely say no, because Bruno is a player of a level and value that is not for us," Mourinho said last month.

"We are not a club that is going to make big transfers in the market, nor is it going towards players who are already developed or at a certain level of expectation. We are a different club at this level.