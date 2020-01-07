Jack Clarke: Millwall, QPR, Stoke and Middlesbrough chasing Tottenham loan deal

Jack Clarke has plenty of suitors in the Championship

Millwall, QPR, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are all interested in taking Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan.

Spurs will allow Clarke to go out on loan again after they recalled him from Leeds, but they want assurances he will get regular first-team games.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds last summer but was immediately loaned back with the aim of him gaining further first-team experience.

But he was unable to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans and made only three appearances, just one of those coming in the Championship - and has not played since November 23.

The 19-year-old had been one of the most promising talents in the Championship during the 2018-19 season, often coming on to make a major impact off the bench.

Clarke spent most of his time this season out of the Leeds side after being loaned back

York-born Clarke was among the away fans for Leeds' FA Cup third round defeat at Arsenal on Monday night.

Midlands rivals Derby and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in reports elsewhere.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast will also be back at the turn of the year with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.