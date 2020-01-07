Tottenham's Christian Eriksen interests Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta confirms

Christian Eriksen's contract with Tottenham expires in June

Inter Milan's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed they are interested in signing Christian Eriksen but says they have made no contact with Tottenham.

Sky in Italy reported last week that Inter are one of several clubs to have contacted Eriksen's representatives about his future.

The 27-year-old's Tottenham contract expires in the summer and he is free to talk to foreign clubs this month.

Speaking to Sky Italy on Monday night, Marotta said: "Often important players are approached to us.

"Often important players are offered to us. Eriksen is an excellent player whose contract expires in June and we have had no contact with Tottenham.

"I still believe that there are many teams interested in him and we have not started any kind of negotiations.

"I simply say that he is an important and interesting player. We are looking for a midfielder and an outsider, we are having several contacts with companies and agents to try to improve this position.

Eriksen takes a tumble in the weekend's FA Cup third-round tie at Middlesbrough

"We have not yet reached a conclusion because we want to do everything very calmly to keep our bar high."

Eriksen said in the summer he was ready to leave Spurs and "try something new" but that "any move would have to be a step up".

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho said on Friday that he is unsure whether the Denmark international will leave the club this month.

Eriksen has made 29 appearances for Spurs this season, scoring seven goals.

