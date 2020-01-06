FA Cup: Man City face Fulham in fourth round, Liverpool away to Bristol City or Shrewsbury

Manchester City are the current holders of the FA Cup

Defending champions Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Cottagers defeated Premier League side Aston Villa in the last round but will be looking to pull off an even more impressive result at the Etihad.

Liverpool have been drawn away to the winners of the third-round replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

Jurgen Klopp's youthful side saw off Merseyside rivals Everton in the last round and they may be given the opportunity to impress again later in the month.

Liverpool's reward for beating Everton is a trip to Bristol City or Shrewsbury

Leicester, second in the Premier League and already targeting silverware after reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, face a tough trip to in-form Sky Bet Championship outfit Brentford.

Leicester vs A Villa Live on

A number of possible all-Premier League ties could take place - depending on how the third-round replays pan out.

Watford let slip a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with League One side Tranmere at the weekend, and the winners of the replay will face either Manchester United or Wolves. Should both Watford and Wolves progress, it will set up a re-run of last season's semi-final clash.

Arsenal play Leeds on Monday night in the final match of round three, with the victors of that tie facing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Wolves or Manchester United face a trip to Watford or Tranmere

Tottenham struggled to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday but a win in the replay would also see them travel to the south coast to play Southampton.

The only tie guaranteed to be an all-Premier League affair is Burnley vs Norwich, with the two sides putting their league travails to one side as they beat Peterborough and Preston, respectively.

Meanwhile, former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his West Brom side to the London Stadium.

FA Cup fourth-round draw:

Watford/Tranmere vs Wolves/Man Utd

Hull vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs Arsenal vs Leeds

Northampton vs Derby

Brentford vs Leicester

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Reading/Blackpool vs Cardiff/Carlisle

West Ham vs West Brom

Burnley vs Norwich

Bristol Rovers/Coventry vs Birmingham

Manchester City vs Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle vs Oxford

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

Ties will take place from Saturday February 25 - Monday February 27.