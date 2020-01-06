FA Cup: Man City face Fulham in fourth round, Liverpool away to Bristol City or Shrewsbury
Last Updated: 06/01/20 8:24pm
Defending champions Manchester City will face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Cottagers defeated Premier League side Aston Villa in the last round but will be looking to pull off an even more impressive result at the Etihad.
Liverpool have been drawn away to the winners of the third-round replay between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.
Jurgen Klopp's youthful side saw off Merseyside rivals Everton in the last round and they may be given the opportunity to impress again later in the month.
Leicester, second in the Premier League and already targeting silverware after reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, face a tough trip to in-form Sky Bet Championship outfit Brentford.
Leicester vs A Villa
January 8, 2020, 7:30pm
Live on
A number of possible all-Premier League ties could take place - depending on how the third-round replays pan out.
Watford let slip a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with League One side Tranmere at the weekend, and the winners of the replay will face either Manchester United or Wolves. Should both Watford and Wolves progress, it will set up a re-run of last season's semi-final clash.
Arsenal play Leeds on Monday night in the final match of round three, with the victors of that tie facing Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Tottenham struggled to a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough on Sunday but a win in the replay would also see them travel to the south coast to play Southampton.
The only tie guaranteed to be an all-Premier League affair is Burnley vs Norwich, with the two sides putting their league travails to one side as they beat Peterborough and Preston, respectively.
Meanwhile, former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will take his West Brom side to the London Stadium.
FA Cup fourth-round draw:
Watford/Tranmere vs Wolves/Man Utd
Hull vs Chelsea
Southampton vs Middlesbrough/Tottenham
QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Arsenal vs Leeds
Northampton vs Derby
Brentford vs Leicester
Millwall vs Sheffield United
Reading/Blackpool vs Cardiff/Carlisle
West Ham vs West Brom
Burnley vs Norwich
Bristol Rovers/Coventry vs Birmingham
Manchester City vs Fulham
Rochdale/Newcastle vs Oxford
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Bristol City/Shrewsbury vs Liverpool
Ties will take place from Saturday February 25 - Monday February 27.