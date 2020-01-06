Ben White: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring defender

Ben White has become a Leeds regular during his spell on loan from Brighton

Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are among the clubs monitoring Brighton defender Ben White during his current loan at Leeds.

The three Premier League sides are believed to have been scouting him at recent matches, with the 22-year-old having become a regular in Marcelo Bielsa's side this season, making 25 Sky Bet Championship appearances and two in the Carabao Cup.

There is no break clause in his season-long loan from the Seagulls, however, so the most likely chance of a deal this month would be for a club to buy him and agree to loan him straight back to Leeds for the rest of the campaign.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are not expected to follow up on their reports on White in this window.

White was recently voted the Championship's best young player, in a poll voted on by Sky Sports readers.

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the poll of 10 players aged 22 or younger, the Leeds defender came out on top with 29 per cent of the vote.

