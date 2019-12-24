Ben White voted Championship's best young player by Sky Sports readers

Leeds defender Ben White

Ben White was voted the Championship's best young player, in a poll voted on by Sky Sports readers.

After almost 40,000 votes were cast in the poll of 10 players aged 22 or younger, the Leeds defender came out on top with 29 per cent of the vote.

White has helped Leeds into second in the Championship heading into Christmas with the best defensive record, conceding just 15 goals in 23 games so far. The Brighton loanee's form has seen him attract attention from some of the top clubs in the country in January.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City came second in the poll

In second place came Hull forward Jarrod Bowen - who has since turned 23. Bowen has helped himself to 15 goals in 23 so far this season, behind only Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic (17) in the top scorer charts.

In third place was Jude Bellingham, the 16-year-old record-breaker who became the youngest player and goalscorer in Birmingham's history earlier this season.

Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham came third

Other players to feature in the vote were Derby's Jayden Bogle, West Brom's Grady Diangana (on loan from West Ham), QPR's Eberechi Eze, West Brom's Nathan Ferguson, Charlton's Conor Gallagher (on loan from Chelsea), Huddersfield's Karlan Grant and Bristol City's Han-Noah Massengo.