Arsenal News

More from Football

Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal from Leeds loan spell

Last Updated: 01/01/20 8:28pm

Eddie Nketiah bids farewell to Leeds United's fans
Eddie Nketiah bids farewell to Leeds United's fans

Eddie Nketiah will be return to Arsenal after being recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed.

Nketiah was substituted at half-time of Leeds' 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day and waved goodbye to the visiting fans at the end of the game.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds
Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds

The 20-year-old scored four goals in his first six matches for Leeds in all competitions but often had to settle for a place on the bench, starting in just two of his 19 appearances for United.

He will now return to the Emirates where new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will take a look at him as he attempts find the formula to help them climb the Premier League table.

