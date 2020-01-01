Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal from Leeds loan spell

Eddie Nketiah bids farewell to Leeds United's fans

Eddie Nketiah will be return to Arsenal after being recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed.

Nketiah was substituted at half-time of Leeds' 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day and waved goodbye to the visiting fans at the end of the game.

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds

The 20-year-old scored four goals in his first six matches for Leeds in all competitions but often had to settle for a place on the bench, starting in just two of his 19 appearances for United.

Unfortunately my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IgQNfkOWn5 — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land. #MOT @LUFC ⚽️🙏🏾 2/2 pic.twitter.com/6hEWZS2f3i — Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020

He will now return to the Emirates where new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will take a look at him as he attempts find the formula to help them climb the Premier League table.