Eddie Nketiah recalled by Arsenal from Leeds loan spell
Last Updated: 01/01/20 8:28pm
Eddie Nketiah will be return to Arsenal after being recalled from his loan spell at Elland Road, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed.
Nketiah was substituted at half-time of Leeds' 1-1 draw at West Brom on New Year's Day and waved goodbye to the visiting fans at the end of the game.
The 20-year-old scored four goals in his first six matches for Leeds in all competitions but often had to settle for a place on the bench, starting in just two of his 19 appearances for United.
Unfortunately my time @LUFC has come to an end. It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club. I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IgQNfkOWn5— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020
Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land. #MOT @LUFC ⚽️🙏🏾 2/2 pic.twitter.com/6hEWZS2f3i— Eddie Nketiah (@EddieNketiah9) January 1, 2020
He will now return to the Emirates where new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will take a look at him as he attempts find the formula to help them climb the Premier League table.