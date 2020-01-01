West Brom 1-1 Leeds United: Semi Ajayi own goal hands Leeds draw

1:58 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between West Brom and Leeds.

Semi Ajayi went from hero to villain as his second-half own goal cancelled out his opener as Leeds held West Brom to a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies got off to the perfect start in the top-of-the-table Sky Bet Championship clash as centre-back Ajayi, with the help of goal-line technology, hooked the hosts into a second-minute lead.

But the introduction of Patrick Bamford at half-time inspired the Leeds comeback as his header, seven minutes after coming off the bench, deflected in off the unfortunate Ajayi.

The draw ensures Leeds remain top of the Sky Bet Championship ahead of West Brom on goal difference, with the top two now nine points clear of the chasing pack in the race for promotion.

West Bromwich Albion's Semi Ajayi scores their first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

What's next?

The third round of the FA Cup sees West Brom travel to Charlton on Sunday at 2.01pm while Leeds head to Arsenal on Monday at 7.56pm.