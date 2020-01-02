Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan make contact with Tottenham midfielder's representatives

3:30 Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth analyses whether Tottenham should consider selling Christian Eriksen in January. Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth analyses whether Tottenham should consider selling Christian Eriksen in January.

Inter Milan are one of several clubs to have contacted Christian Eriksen's representatives about his future, according Sky in Italy.

The 27-year-old's Tottenham contract is expiring in the summer and he is free to speak to foreign clubs this month.

Spurs would prefer to sell Eriksen in January if he will not sign a new contract, but there is expected to be more suitors for him on a free transfer at the end of the season

Sky in Italy are reporting Juventus would be another club keen on Eriksen and Inter would also prefer to sign him on a free, but they are currently prioritising a pursuit of Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.

However, Inter are also wary of Juventus' interest in Eriksen for the summer, while they maintain contact with his agents.

Eriksen said in the summer he was ready to leave Spurs and "try something new" but that "any move would have to be a step up".

Eriksen celebrates with team-mates Lucas Moura, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Dele Alli after scoring against Norwich City

Sky Sports News reported Manchester United were one of the clubs interested in the summer but no transfer materialised and he has been on the periphery of Tottenham's first team under both Mauricio Pochettino and his successor Jose Mourinho since.

