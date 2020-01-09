Harry Kane: Tottenham striker out until April with hamstring injury

Tottenham have confirmed Harry Kane will be sidelined until April and will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.

"Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring," said a club statement on Thursday.

"The striker suffered the injury during our Premier League fixture against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

