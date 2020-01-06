Euro 2020: A summer spectacular across 12 countries

The European Championship trophy - who will lift it in July?

This summer, from Dublin to Baku, Bilbao to St Petersburg, Euro 2020 is set to light up Europe, with 24 teams competing across 51 matches for the coveted crown of European champions.

In a one-off special format to mark 60 years of the competition, the European Championship finals are going on tour, taking place in 12 cities across 12 host countries, with the continent's largest stadium, Wembley, the setting for the semi-finals and final.

The tournament's return to Wembley will stoke memories of Euro 96, when Germany were eventually victorious, having broken the hearts of the hosts with a penalty shoot-out win in the semi-finals.

For current England boss Gareth Southgate - whose side currently stands as favourites to win their first-ever European Championship - the tournament offers a chance to avenge his costly missed penalty. But despite the backing of the bookies, England will hardly have it all their own way.

0:51 Gareth Southgate tells Sky Sports News what he expects to happen if England manage to win Euro 2020 at Wembley next summer Gareth Southgate tells Sky Sports News what he expects to happen if England manage to win Euro 2020 at Wembley next summer

Grouped with Croatia, Czech Republic and one more opponent to be determined by the play-offs, England are set to face a stern test in the last-16, should they top their pool. One of defending champions Portugal, World Cup winners France and Germany - who face each other in a group of death - await.

Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands will also be considered as major challengers but the 2016 edition was a reminder of how unpredictable tournament football can be.

Wales - semi-finalists four years ago - are back and dreaming of another adventure and more upsets, while Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland hope to join the party via the play-offs.

3:04 Everything you need to know about Euro 2020, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history Everything you need to know about Euro 2020, which will be played across the continent for the first time in the competition's history

The Euro 2020 draw

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Playoff D winner*

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Playoff C winner

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Playoff B winner

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Playoff A winner*

Scotland are involved in Playoff path C, with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland involved in Playoff path B *

If Romania win Path A, they will be placed in Group C with the winner of Path D going into Group F

The venues

The final of Euro 2020 will be staged at Wembley Stadium

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena

Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium

Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames

Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala

Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena

Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium

Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park

London (England) - Wembley Stadium

Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena

Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico

Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium

The knockout schedule

Each city will host one last-16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off.

The knockouts will run from June 27 to July 12.

Round of 16

June 27: 1A v 2C, London - 2A v 2B, Amsterdam

June 28: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest

June 29: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen - 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest

June 30: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D v 2F, Dublin

Quarter-finals

July 3: Saint Petersburg and Munich

July 4: Baku and Rome

Semi-finals

July 7 and 8: London

Final

July 12: London