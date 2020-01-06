Euro 2020: A summer spectacular across 12 countries
Follow Euro 2020 across the Sky Sports website, app and on Sky Sports News this summer
Last Updated: 06/01/20 3:29pm
This summer, from Dublin to Baku, Bilbao to St Petersburg, Euro 2020 is set to light up Europe, with 24 teams competing across 51 matches for the coveted crown of European champions.
In a one-off special format to mark 60 years of the competition, the European Championship finals are going on tour, taking place in 12 cities across 12 host countries, with the continent's largest stadium, Wembley, the setting for the semi-finals and final.
The tournament's return to Wembley will stoke memories of Euro 96, when Germany were eventually victorious, having broken the hearts of the hosts with a penalty shoot-out win in the semi-finals.
For current England boss Gareth Southgate - whose side currently stands as favourites to win their first-ever European Championship - the tournament offers a chance to avenge his costly missed penalty. But despite the backing of the bookies, England will hardly have it all their own way.
Grouped with Croatia, Czech Republic and one more opponent to be determined by the play-offs, England are set to face a stern test in the last-16, should they top their pool. One of defending champions Portugal, World Cup winners France and Germany - who face each other in a group of death - await.
Spain, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands will also be considered as major challengers but the 2016 edition was a reminder of how unpredictable tournament football can be.
Wales - semi-finalists four years ago - are back and dreaming of another adventure and more upsets, while Scotland, Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland hope to join the party via the play-offs.
The Euro 2020 draw
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Playoff D winner*
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Playoff C winner
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Playoff B winner
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Playoff A winner*
Scotland are involved in Playoff path C, with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland involved in Playoff path B *
If Romania win Path A, they will be placed in Group C with the winner of Path D going into Group F
The venues
Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Johan Cruyff Arena
Baku (Azerbaijan) - Olympic Stadium
Bilbao (Spain) - San Mames
Bucharest (Romania) - Arena Nationala
Budapest (Hungary) - Puskas Arena
Copenhagen (Denmark) - Parken Stadium
Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - Aviva Stadium
Glasgow (Scotland) - Hampden Park
London (England) - Wembley Stadium
Munich (Germany) - Allianz Arena
Rome (Italy) - Stadio Olimpico
Saint Petersburg (Russia) - Krestovsky Stadium
The knockout schedule
Each city will host one last-16 or quarter-final match, before London takes centre stage for the semi-finals and final. There is no third-place play-off.
The knockouts will run from June 27 to July 12.
Round of 16
June 27: 1A v 2C, London - 2A v 2B, Amsterdam
June 28: 1B v 3A/D/E/F, Bilbao - 1C v 3D/E/F, Budapest
June 29: 2D v 2E, Copenhagen - 1F v 3A/B/C, Bucharest
June 30: 1E v 3A/B/C/D, Glasgow - 1D v 2F, Dublin
Quarter-finals
July 3: Saint Petersburg and Munich
July 4: Baku and Rome
Semi-finals
July 7 and 8: London
Final
July 12: London