Euro 2020: Fixtures, venues, full schedule and kick-off times

Wembley will host the semi-finals and the final at Euro 2020

Dates, kick-off times and host cities - get the full schedule for Euro 2020.

Twenty-four teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, starting on Friday June 12 in Rome.

It all ends at Wembley Stadium with the final, which takes place on Sunday July 12.

Here's the full schedule for Euro 2020...

Euro 2020 groups Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off D or Play-off A winner

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off C winner

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off B winner

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off D or Play-off A winner

Euro group stage fixtures...

Friday June 12

Group A: Turkey vs Italy; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

Saturday June 13

Group A: Wales vs Switzerland; Kick-off 2pm (Baku)

Group B: Denmark vs Finland; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium vs Russia; Kick-off 9pm (St Petersburg)

Euro 2020 venues Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Olympic Stadium, Baku

St Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam

National Arena, Bucharest

Wembley Stadium, London

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Estadio de San Mames, Bilbao

Dublin Arena, Dublin

Fußball Arena Munchen, Munich

Sunday June 14

Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 2pm (London)

Group C: Austria vs Play-off winner D or A; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine; Kick-off 8pm (Amsterdam)

Monday June 15

Group D: Play-off winner C vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 2pm (Glasgow)

Group E: Poland vs Play-off winner B; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)

Tuesday June 16

Group F: Play-off winner A or D vs Portugal; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Group F: France vs Germany; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Wednesday June 17

Group B: Finland vs Russia: Kick-off 2pm (St Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey vs Wales: Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Group A: Italy vs Switzerland; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

Wales have qualified for Euro 2020

Thursday June 18

Group C: Ukraine vs Play-off winner D or A; Kick-off 2pm (Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark vs Belgium; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands vs Austria; Kick-off 8pm (Amsterdam)

Friday June 19

Wembley will host all of England's group games

Group E: Sweden vs Play-off winner B; Kick-off 2pm (Dublin)

Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic; Kick-off 5pm (Glasgow)

Group D: England vs Play-off winner C; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Saturday June 20

Group F: Play-off winner A or D vs France; Kick-off 2pm (Budapest)

Group F: Portugal vs Germany; Kick-off 5pm (Munich)

Group E: Spain vs Poland; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)

Sunday June 21

Group A: Italy vs Wales; Kick-off 5pm (Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Monday June 22

Group C: Play-off winner D or A vs Netherlands; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine vs Austria; Kick-off 5pm (Bucharest)

Virgil van Dijk will be at Euro 2020 with Netherlands

Group B: Russia vs Denmark; Kick-off 8pm (Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland vs Belgium; Kick-off 8pm (St Petersburg)

Tuesday June 23

Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Group D: Croatia vs Play-off winner C; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Wednesday June 24

Group E: Play-off winner B vs Spain; Kick-off 5pm (Bilbao)

Group E: Sweden vs Poland; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)

Group F: Germany vs Play-off winner A or D; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Group F: Portugal vs France; Kick-off 8pm (Budapest)

Top two in each group plus four best third-placed teams go through

Portugal are the holders after beating France in the final of Euro 2016

Knockout phase...

Round of 16...

Saturday June 27

Game 1: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Amsterdam)

Game 2: Group A winners vs Group C runners-up; Kick-off 8pm (London)

Sunday June 28

Game 3: Group C winners vs third-placed side from Group D/E/F; Kick-off 5pm (Budapest)

Game 4: Group B winners vs third-placed side from Group A/D/E/F; Kick-off 8pm (Bilbao)

Monday June 29

Game 5: Group D runners-up vs Group E runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Copenhagen)

Game 6: Group F winners vs third-placed side from Group A/B/C; Kick-off 8pm (Bucharest)

Tuesday June 30

Game 7: Group D winners vs Group F runners-up; Kick-off 5pm (Dublin)

Game 8: Group E winners vs third-placed side Group A/B/C/D; Kick-off 8pm (Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday July 3

Quarter-final 1: Game 6 winner vs Game 5 winner; Kick-off 5pm (St Petersburg)

Quarter-final 2: Game 4 winner vs Game 2 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Munich)

Saturday July 4

Quarter-final 3: Game 3 winner vs Game 1 winner; Kick-off 5pm (Baku)

Quarter-final 4: Game 8 winner vs Game 7 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 7

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)

Wednesday July 8

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner; Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)

Wembley Stadium, London

The Final

Sunday 12 July

Kick-off 8pm (Wembley, London)