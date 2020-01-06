Euro 2020 play-off fixtures: Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland feature
Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland feature in the semi-finals
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 06/01/20 10:23am
Sixteen nations will be involved in the Euro 2020 play-offs, competing for the final four qualifying spots for next summer's tournament.
The Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2020, with the play-off finals taking place on March 31.
All of the matches are live on Sky Sports.
- Euro 2020 play-offs: All you need to know
- Scotland draw Israel in Euro 2020 play-off
- Find out more about Sky Sports
Here's the full schedule of fixtures...
The semi-finals...
Home nations in bold...
Path A: Iceland vs Romania - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path A: Bulgaria vs Hungary - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path B: Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path C: Scotland vs Israel - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path C: Norway vs Serbia - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 5pm
Path D: Georgia vs Belarus - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 5pm
Path D: North Macedonia vs Kosovo - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm
- Latest Euro 2020 news
- When is Euro 2020? Hosts, dates and qualifiction
- Watch Sky Sports now from £18 a month
The finals…
Home nations again in bold...
Path A: Bulgaria or Hungary vs Iceland or Romania - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path B Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland vs Slovakia or Republic of Ireland - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 7.45pm
Path C: Norway or Serbia vs Scotland or Israel - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 6pm or 7.45pm
Path D: Georgia or Belarus vs North Macedonia or Kosovo - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 6pm
Watch every game from the Euro 2020 play-offs live on Sky Sports in March.
Who's already qualified for Euro 2020?
England, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia, Wales, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Austria, France, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Finland.