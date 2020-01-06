Euro 2020 News

More from Football

Euro 2020 play-off fixtures: Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland feature

Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland feature in the semi-finals

Last Updated: 06/01/20 10:23am

Who will Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland face in the Euro 2020 play-offs? Find out here...
Sixteen nations will be involved in the Euro 2020 play-offs, competing for the final four qualifying spots for next summer's tournament.

The Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals will be held on March 26, 2020, with the play-off finals taking place on March 31.

All of the matches are live on Sky Sports.

Here's the full schedule of fixtures...

The semi-finals...

Home nations in bold...

Path A: Iceland vs Romania - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path A: Bulgaria vs Hungary - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path B: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path B: Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path C: Scotland vs Israel - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path C: Norway vs Serbia - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 5pm

Path D: Georgia vs Belarus - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 5pm

Path D: North Macedonia vs Kosovo - Thursday March 26; Kick-off 7.45pm

The finals…

Home nations again in bold...

Path A: Bulgaria or Hungary vs Iceland or Romania - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path B Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland vs Slovakia or Republic of Ireland - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 7.45pm

Path C: Norway or Serbia vs Scotland or Israel - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 6pm or 7.45pm

Path D: Georgia or Belarus vs North Macedonia or Kosovo - Tuesday March 31; Kick-off 6pm

Who's already qualified for Euro 2020?

England, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Portugal, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Croatia, Wales, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Austria, France, Turkey, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Finland.

