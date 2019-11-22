Euro 2020: Scotland draw Israel in play-off semi-finals

Scotland finished third in Euro 2020 Group I behind Belgium and Russia

Scotland have drawn Israel in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals as they aim to reach their first major finals in 22 years.

Steve Clarke's side were assured a home match because they topped their group at the inaugural Nations League, and victory at Hampden Park in March will see them visit either Norway or Serbia for a spot at Euro 2020.

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, who already knew their opponents ahead of Friday's draw, will be away to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia respectively.

The winner of Northern Ireland against Bosnia and Herzegovina will then host the play-off final tie against either Slovakia or the Republic of Ireland.

James Forrest scored a hat-trick as Scotland beat Israel 3-2 last November to clinch a play-off place

The play-off semi-finals will all be played on Thursday March 26, with the finals taking place on Tuesday March 31. All games are one-off ties rather than played over home-and-away ties.

The four play-off winners will then join the 20 teams who have already qualified for the finals, including England and Wales, to be held across a number of European cities from June 12 to July 12.

The draw for the Euro 2020 group stage will be held in Bucharest, Romania on November 30, with each host nation to play in the group assigned to their stadium.

Steve Clarke has led Scotland to three consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time since October 2017

Scotland would therefore join Gareth Southgate's side in Group D if they qualify for the finals next summer, while Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland would be in Group E with Spain.

Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals:

Path A

Iceland vs Romania

Bulgaria vs Hungary

Winner of Bulgaria vs Hungary match will host Path A play-off final.

Path B

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland

Slovakia vs Republic of Ireland

Winner of Bosnia &Herzegovina vs Northern Ireland match will host Path B play-off final.

Path C

Scotland vs Israel

Norway vs Serbia

Winner of Norway vs Serbia match will host the Path C play-off final.

Path D

Georgia vs Belarus

North Macedonia vs Kosovo

Winner of Georgia vs Belarus match will host the Path D play-off final.