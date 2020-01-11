Christian Eriksen and Inter Milan to hold further talks over weekend

Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season

Inter Milan are due to hold further talks with Christian Eriksen's agent over the weekend about a potential deal for the Tottenham midfielder, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter met the player's representative in Milan on Friday and outlined an offer for the Denmark international.

Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Spurs during the January transfer window for the right price.

Manchester United had been linked with a £20m move for the 27-year-old and held discussions with Spurs over a deal for Eriksen last summer.

They have ruled out making a bid to bring Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window, however, leaving Inter in pole position to secure his signature.

