Hugo Lloris returns to Tottenham first-team training

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to first-team training

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has returned to first-team training after recovering from a dislocated elbow.

Lloris has been absent since suffering the injury during Spurs' 3-0 loss to Brighton on October 5.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho warned in his press conference on Friday that Lloris isn't yet ready to return to his line-up, but that the France international remains on track for a February return.

"I said February a month ago. If you say late or early, I'd say early [February].

"Things are going well, getting his confidence back, he's training so I'd say he's one of our new players.

After their trip to Watford on Saturday, Tottenham host Norwich in midweek and visit Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend. Their first game in February is a home match against Manchester City on February 2.

Paulo Gazzaniga has deputised in Lloris' absence, but Spurs have struggled defensively without their captain, conceding the joint-most goals of teams in the top half of the Premier League, along with Arsenal on 31.